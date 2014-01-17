Jeweller Pandora says results beat own forecasts for 2013

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Friday its financial results for 2013 had been better than previously expected, thanks to higher sales towards the end of the year and a faster pace of store openings.

According to preliminary results, revenue for the year was up by 30 percent at around 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.64 billion), improving on a previous forecast of around 8.6 billion crowns.

Profits were even better as it said the margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was around 32 percent instead of the expected 30 percent.

The company also gave preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2013, which was around 2.8 billion Danish crowns with an EBITDA margin of around 33 percent.

Pandora’s full results are due to be announced on February 18. ($1=5.4861 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Greg Mahlich)