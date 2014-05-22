FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pandora owners to sell 10 pct of company's share
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
May 22, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora owners to sell 10 pct of company's share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S said on Thursday: * Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs International have announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors * The offering is of 13 million existing shares in Pandora, equivalent to approximately 10 percent of Pandora’s nominal share capital * The bookbuilding is on behalf of Axcel III K/S 1, Axcel III K/S 2, Axcel III K/S 3, Pewic Holding Aps, Per Algot Enevoldsen and Christian Algot Enevoldsen * Pandora will not receive any proceeds from the transaction * It is anticipated that books will close on 23 may although Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs reserve the right to close the books at any time

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.