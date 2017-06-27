British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.
Westergren, who co-founded Pandora in 2000, served as its CEO and president from May 2002 to July 2004, before returning to lead the company last year.
The company named Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra as the interim CEO. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing