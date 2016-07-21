Liberty Media CEO made offer for Pandora in recent months - WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei made an offer to buy internet radio company Pandora Media Inc in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The $15 per share offer, which valued the company at more than $3.4 billion, was several dollars above where the shares were trading at the time, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/29OrWVd)

Liberty could not be reached immediately for comment. Pandora declined to comment.

Pandora's shares were up 4.9 percent at $12.95. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)