FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fewer-than-expected people tune in to Pandora in Q3
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Fewer-than-expected people tune in to Pandora in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc reported a lower-than-expected increase in the number of people tuning in to its Internet radio in the third quarter, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.

The company’s active listeners rose 5.2 percent to 76.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of 76.7 million, according to StreetAccount.

Total listener hours rose to 4.99 billion from 3.99 billion, but again fell short of the average analyst estimate of 5.02 billion, according to StreetAccount.

However, Pandora’s profit and revenue in the quarter beat market expectations, driven by accelerated advertising revenue growth on increased mobile revenue.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 9 cents per share, on revenue of $239.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 8 cents per share on revenue of $238.49 million according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.