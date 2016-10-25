FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Pandora Media reports third straight quarterly loss
October 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

Pandora Media reports third straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as operating expenses rose 16.5 percent.

The company's net loss narrowed to $61.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $85.9 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose to $351.9 million from $311.6 million.

Pandora, which launched a new ad-free subscription service called "Pandora Plus" last month, faces increasing competition from Sweden's Spotify, Apple Inc's Apple Music, Google's Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Music Unlimited. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

