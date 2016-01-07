Pandora plans to open 200 to 300 stores annually in 2016 to 2018

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker and retailer Pandora said on Thursday it planned to add net between 200 and 300 concept stores annually in 2016 to 2018 and spend around 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($261 million) to increase capacity on factories in Thailand.

Around 60 percent of the new stores will be opened in the Europe region, 20 percent in Americas and 20 percent in Asia Pacific, it said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day held in Thailand. ($1=6.8911 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)