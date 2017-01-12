FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Pandora Media to cut 7 pct U.S. jobs, expects to exceed Q4 rev forecast
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 7 months ago

Pandora Media to cut 7 pct U.S. jobs, expects to exceed Q4 rev forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said it would reduce about 7 percent of its U.S.-based workforce and also expects to surpass its previous fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Shares of Pandora were up 6.8 at $12.81 in extended trading.

Pandora said the job cuts, which would be executed by the end of the first quarter in 2017, are intended to reduce operational costs in 2017.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, Pandora had 2,219 employees.

The company, which in October forecast fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $362 million to $374 million, said revenue would exceed its previous forecast due to higher advertising revenue and an increase in paid subscribers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.