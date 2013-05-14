FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish jewellery maker Pandora Q1 profit jumps 60 pct
May 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Danish jewellery maker Pandora Q1 profit jumps 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 14 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora maintained its full-year earnings guidance after first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat analyst estimates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 643 million Danish crowns ($112.90 million), exceeding the average analyst forecast of 466 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

Pandora reiterated its guidance for 2013 revenue of 7.2 billion crowns, up from 6.7 billion in 2012, and an EBITDA margin of more than 25 percent. ($1 = 5.6954 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

