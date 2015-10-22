Pandora revenue misses expectations, shares plunge

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc, a provider of music streaming services, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and a bigger loss, sending its shares down 18 percent in after-hours trading.

The company’s net loss widened to $85.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $311.6 million from $239.6 million, but this was far short of the average analyst estimate of $313 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)