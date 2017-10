COPENHAGEN, May 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish jewellery maker Pandora jumped nearly 13 percent after the company beat forecasts with a 60 percent increase in first-quarter core earnings.

Pandora shares traded 12.9 percent higher 0702 GMT against a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark index in Copenhagen . (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Alison Birrane)