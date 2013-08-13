FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pandora second-quarter profit jumps on new products
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 13, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pandora second-quarter profit jumps on new products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Confirms Q2 operating profit of 483 mln DKK

* Reiterates full-year outlook

* Reports two-digit sales rise in all three major regions (Adds analyst quote, detail, background)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora confirmed a leap in second-quarter profits after raising its full-year forecasts two weeks ago thanks to strong sales of newly-launched products.

The company, known for its charm bracelets, reported strong sales growth in all of its three major regions, suggesting a new focus on what it calls “affordable luxury” is succeeding.

Its shares jumped 4 percent in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“Sales out of newly established shops are the main driver behind the rising sales,” Alm. Brand Markets analyst Jesper Christensen said. He said the numbers were flattered by a low base comparison with last year, when the company was in the midst of a turnaround plan.

Pandora had a strong stock market debut in 2010 but ran into trouble after a move into more expensive jewellery.

The company, which manufacturers its jewellery in Thailand and sells it in more than 70 countries, launched a new strategy to alter its product mix and focus on less expensive items.

Sales in the Americas leaped by 52 percent in the second quarter, while European sales rose by 59 percent and sales in Asia Pacific increased by 44 percent.

It reported a rise in second-quarter operating profit to 483 million Danish crowns ($86.07 million) from 173 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and confirmed revenue of 1.9 billion for the quarter.

It reiterated a forecast for full-year revenue of around 8 billion crowns and a full-year operating margin of around 27 percent. ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.