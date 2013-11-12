FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Pandora confirms third-quarter profit jump
November 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Denmark's Pandora confirms third-quarter profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora confirmed preliminary third-quarter results published in late October, when it raised its full-year results forecasts after sales growth in all its major regions.

The company, known for its charm bracelets, reported a third-quarter operating profit to 708 million Danish crowns ($127.27 million) versus 463 million a year earlier and confirmed revenue of 2.26 billion for the quarter.

It reiterated a forecast for full-year revenue of around 8.6 billion crowns and a full-year operating margin of around 30 percent.

$1 = 5.5630 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely

