August 12, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Pandora Q2 beats forecasts, lifts 2014 sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora posted a 68 percent increase in its second-quarter operating profit as a result of opening up new concept stores and raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 893 million Danish crowns ($160.2 million) compared with an average forecast of 786 million Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from the 530 million Danish crowns it earned a year ago.

1 US dollar = 5.5752 Danish crown Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen

