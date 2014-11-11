Pandora edges 2014 forecast upwards after strong Q3

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora nudged upwards its full-year forecast after posting a 33.8 percent increase in its third-quarter core profit (EBITDA).

The company reported core profits of 1.02 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) compared to an average forecast of 1.04 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from 762 million Danish crowns a year ago.

The company said it now expected a full-year core operating margin (EBITDA) of more than 35 percent against a previous forecast of around 35 percent and revenues of more than 11.5 billion crowns, from the previous more than 11 billion crowns. (1 US dollar = 5.9896 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)