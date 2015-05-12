Denmark's Pandora raises 2015 forecast after strong Q1

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported a bigger-than-expected rise in its first quarter operating profit due to strong sales growth around the world and raised its full-year outlook.

Operating profit rose to 1.24 billion Danish crowns ($186 million) from 887 million crowns a year earlier and above a forecast for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters poll .

The group now sees 2015 sales of more than 15 billion crowns, up from an earlier forecast of more than 14 billion crowns. The 2015 EBITDA margin is still seen at around 37 percent.