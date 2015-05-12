FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Pandora raises 2015 forecast after strong Q1
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark's Pandora raises 2015 forecast after strong Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported a bigger-than-expected rise in its first quarter operating profit due to strong sales growth around the world and raised its full-year outlook.

Operating profit rose to 1.24 billion Danish crowns ($186 million) from 887 million crowns a year earlier and above a forecast for 1.17 billion crowns in a Reuters poll .

The group now sees 2015 sales of more than 15 billion crowns, up from an earlier forecast of more than 14 billion crowns. The 2015 EBITDA margin is still seen at around 37 percent.

$1 = 6.6761 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.