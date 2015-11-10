FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora Q3 profit in line with forecasts, keeps outlook
November 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Pandora Q3 profit in line with forecasts, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker and retailer Pandora posted third quarter operating profit in line with forecasts after opening 112 concept stores in the three months to September and maintained its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($209 million), up from the 1.3 billion Danish crowns a year ago. It maintained its 2015 outlook of revenues of more than 16 billion Danish crowns and an EBITDA margin of 37 percent.

$1 = 6.9419 Danish crowns Reporting By Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

