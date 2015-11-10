Pandora Q3 profit in line with forecasts, keeps outlook

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Danish jewelry maker and retailer Pandora posted third quarter operating profit in line with forecasts after opening 112 concept stores in the three months to September and maintained its full-year revenue and profit outlook.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($209 million), up from the 1.3 billion Danish crowns a year ago. It maintained its 2015 outlook of revenues of more than 16 billion Danish crowns and an EBITDA margin of 37 percent.