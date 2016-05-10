CORRECTED-Pandora operating profit beats estimates, lifts full-year outlook

(Corrects previous sales guidance in third paragraph to more than 19 billion crowns from more than 16 billion crowns)

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on strong sales growth and raised its full-year forecast.

Operating profit rose to 1.76 billion Danish crowns ($269.3 million) from 1.31 billion crowns a year earlier and above a forecast for 1.63 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group increased sales guidance for 2016 to more than 20 billion crowns from the previous estimate of more than 19 billion crowns. It also lifted its forecast for its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to more than 38 percent from more than 37 percent. ($1 = 6.5359 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Goodman)