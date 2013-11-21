FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora's revenue beats estimates on mobile ads
November 21, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

Pandora's revenue beats estimates on mobile ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc reported on Thursday that third-quarter revenue increased by about 50 percent on the strength of mobile advertising at the Internet radio company, which topped $100 million for the first time in a quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 came in at $180.38 million, which beat estimates of $175.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis that excluded items such as stock payments, the company earned 6 cents per share, which matched estimates.

The online streaming music said it had a net loss of $1.7 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with net income of $2.05 million, or 1 cent per share, in the same period a year ago.

