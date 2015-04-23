FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora revenue rises 18.8 pct
April 23, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Pandora revenue rises 18.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Online music streaming company Pandora Media Inc reported an 18.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more subscribers signed up and advertising sales rose.

Advertising revenue, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of the total revenue, rose about 27 percent in the first quarter ended March 31.

Pandora’s net loss, however, widened to $48.3 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $28.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $230.8 million from $194.3 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
