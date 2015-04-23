FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fewer-than-expected tune in to Pandora in 1st quarter
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fewer-than-expected tune in to Pandora in 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

April 23 (Reuters) - The number of listeners tuning in to Pandora Media Inc’s online music streaming service fell short of expectations as the company faces stiff competition from Spotify and Apple Inc’s Beats.

Shares of Pandora, which streams music by predicting listener’s preferences, fell 4.6 pct in extended trading.

The company said the number of active listeners in the first quarter ended March 31 was 79.2 million, with total listener hours of 5.30 billion.

Analysts on average had expected 80.2 million active listeners and 5.41 billion listener hours, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Subscription revenue fell 3.1 percent to $52.02 million, while revenue from advertising rose about 27 percent to $178.7 million.

Pandora forecast current-quarter revenue of between $280 million and $285 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $281.6 million for the period, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spotify, which is catching up fast with Pandora, said in January it had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014.

Pandora’s net loss widened to $48.3 million, or 23 cents per share, in the first quarter from $28.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $230.8 million from $194.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $224.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Oakland, California-based company’s shares closed at $17.71 on the New York stock exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.