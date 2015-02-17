FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Pandora Q4 beats forecast, expects higher profit margin in 2015
February 17, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Pandora Q4 beats forecast, expects higher profit margin in 2015

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora PNDORA.CO reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations, and said its 2015 profit margin will be higher than in 2014.

Pandora said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 54 percent to 1.38 billion Danish crowns ($211 million) in October-December above forecast of 1.25 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expects 2015 core operating margin(EBITDA) of around 37 percent up from 36 percent in 2014.

