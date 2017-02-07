(Corrects second paragraph to read "13-18 percent" instead of
"14-16 percent")
COPENHAGEN Feb 7 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
said on Tuesday it will almost triple its dividend
payouts in 2017 following a sharp rise in revenues and profits
last year, but warned of a slowdown in revenue growth in 2017.
The firm said it expects a 13-18 percent rise in revenues
this year to between 23 and 24 billion Danish crowns ($3.3-3.5
billion), down from a 21.5 percent rise in 2016. Analysts polled
by Reuters on average expect revenues this year of 24.1 billion
crowns.
"Pandora currently expects only single-digit revenue growth
in Q1 2017, due to the timing of shipments and a very strong
performance in Q1 2016," the company said in a statement.
It also said its profit margin at the level of earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was
being squeezed this year by higher commodity prices and is seen
declining to around 38 percent from 39.1 percent in 2016.
In the final quarter of 2016 EBITDA rose 26 percent on the
same period in 2015 to 2.7 billion crowns ($388 million), in
line with the average of forecasts given by analysts in the
Reuters poll.
The company said it expected to pay a total of 36 crowns in
dividends in 2017, up from 13 crowns in 2016 but below the 19
crowns forecast by analysts. The payout will comprise one
ordinary dividend and three extraordinary dividends, it said.
"This is of course a token of our strong belief in the
business, but also to align our cash return with our
shareholders' preferences," said Chief Executive Anders Colding
Friis.
($1 = 6.9566 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)