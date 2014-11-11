UPDATE 1-Pandora lifts revenue forecast as turnaround gains steam

(Adds share price, analysts, CEO comment, background)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery retailer Pandora raised its revenue forecast for the sixth quarter in a row as strong demand in its main European markets and an improving rings business helped to extend a recent recovery in its fortunes.

However its shares, which hit a record high on Monday, fell over 5 percent in early Tuesday trading, with some analysts disappointed that third-quarter results were not better.

Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.8 percent to 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($170 million), just below the 35.8 percent increase expected by analysts.

“Usually when Pandora delivers a report, they are significantly better than expected. Some might have thought along these lines before this quarter too and became disappointed,” said Nykredit analyst Kresten Johnsen.

Pandora, best known for its charm bracelets, ran into trouble in 2011 after a move into more expensive jewellery alienated its core customers.

In 2012, it shifted back to more affordable luxury products and has seen a recovery in sales, helped by deals such as a 10-year tie-up announced in August to add Disney characters to its designs.

Pandora said third-quarter revenues rose to 2.85 billion crowns from 2.26 billion crowns in the same period last year.

Revenues rose 30 percent in its main European markets, and were up 15 percent in the United States, where Pandora acquired 27 concept stores from jeweller Hannoush during the quarter.

The company forecast full-year revenues of more than 11.5 billion crowns, compared with its previous guidance of more than 11 billion, and lifted its EBITDA margin forecast to more than 35 percent from around 35 percent previously.

At 0945 GMT, Pandora shares were down 5.2 percent at 482 crowns.

Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft said investors should take comfort from a better performance in Pandora’s ring division as there had been fears it was over-reliant on its bracelets. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Mark Potter)