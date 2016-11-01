UPDATE 1-Danish jeweller Pandora nudges up margin forecast

(Adds analyst comments and details)

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted third-quarter results on Tuesday roughly in line with expectations and nudged up its full-year profitability guidance.

Pandora said it now expected a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 39 percent, compared with previous guidance of above 38 percent.

"They are faster at opening stores than expected and drive that progress, which is why they can revise upwards," said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

"But like-for-like growth is on the weak side," he added, referring to 4 percent growth in third-quarter sales at stores open more than a year.

The company posted overall sales of 4.6 billion Danish crowns ($680 million), slightly below the 4.7 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters, but EBITDA and net profit both exceeded analysts' expectations.

The company's best performing region was the Asia Pacific, with sales growth of 46 percent, while the Americas region grew the least at 6 percent.

Pandora has made strides to access China's jewellery market, valued as the world's biggest at approximately $89 billion.

"It is expanding its market in Asia, and that makes it one of the positive contributors to the top line," Jorgensen said.

He added a nervous U.S. market disappointed slightly on sales, but 3 percent like-for-like growth offset that.

"We improved profitability and increased the EBITDA-margin to 39.9 percent driven by operational leverage as well as lower realised commodity prices," chief executive Anders Colding Friis said in a statement.

The company, whose shares have more than tripled since it went public in 2010, has had double-digit growth in yearly sales for the past four years.

Jorgensen forecast the shares would rise by a few percentage points at the market open.