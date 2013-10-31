FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish jewellery maker Pandora raises 2013 outlook
October 31, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Danish jewellery maker Pandora raises 2013 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its full-year sales and margin outlook on Thursday after strong sales of new products in the third quarter.

The company, known for its charm bracelets, said it expects 2013 revenue of around 8.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.6 billion), up from a previous forecast of 8 billion.

It raised its profit margin outlook to around 30 percent from 27 percent.

Third quarter sales rose 26 percent from a year earlier to 2.3 billion crowns, it said.

$1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

