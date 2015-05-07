FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pandora to pay $151 mln in tax settlement
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 7, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Pandora to pay $151 mln in tax settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora will pay 995 million Danish crowns ($151 million) to the Danish tax authorities in a settlement after a transfer pricing audit for 2009 to 2014, it said on Thursday.

Pandora also said its reported tax rate for 2015 is expected to be around 22 pct compared to a previously guided 20 percent.

The settlement will have no impact on Pandora’s ongoing share buyback programme or any planned capital expenditures, it said.

$1 = 6.5714 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.