FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axcel fund and founding family sell $944 mln of Pandora shares
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Axcel fund and founding family sell $944 mln of Pandora shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Nordic fund Axcel has sold 5.161 million Danish crowns ($944.31 million) of existing shares in Danish jewellery company Pandora alongside Pewic Holdings and two members of the founding Enevoldsen family.

Axcel said it would be left with 4.8 million shares in Pandora, which will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners on the transaction. Rothschild advised on the deal. ($1 = 5.4653 Danish Crowns) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.