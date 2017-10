COPENHAGEN, May 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday jumped more than 11 percent after the group kept its 2012 revenue outlook and first-quarter profits fell but beat expectations.

Shares in Pandora traded up 11.5 percent at 72.00 Danish crowns at 0715 GMT after initially leaping more than 12 percent, against an 0.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index.