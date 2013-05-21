Denmark's Pandora says shareholder to sell 10 pct of its shares

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday its majority shareholder would offer about 10 percent of shares in the company to institutional investors.

The offering by the shareholder, Prometheus Invest ApS, would be run by J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Nordea Markets and would constitute up to 13 million existing shares in the jewellery maker, it said in a statement.

Pandora would not receive any proceeds from the transaction, it said.

Danish private equity group Axcel and the Enevoldsen family, which founded Pandora, hold a combined 50.49 percent of shares in the group through the investment company Prometheus Invest.

A week ago, Pandora’s shares spiked to a two-year high after the company beat forecasts for first-quarter core earnings, evidence that its outgoing chief executive’s turnaround strategy is paying off.

Shares in the company, known for its charm bracelets, topped 210 Danish crowns ($36.6) for the first time in two years. That was the share price when the company joined the stock market.

Pandora had a strong market debut in October 2010 but ran into difficulty after a move into more expensive jewellery alienated its core customers, who wanted “affordable luxury.”

Its shares closed up 4.5 percent on the Copenhagen stock exchange on Tuesday, at 224.70 Danish crowns. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Grebler)