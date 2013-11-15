FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders sell 20 mln Pandora shares for 4.9 bln DKK
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Shareholders sell 20 mln Pandora shares for 4.9 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Friday that its two main shareholders has sold 20 million of their shares for a combined 4.9 billion Danish crowns ($884.13 million), corresponding to a price per share of 245 crowns.

The 20 million shares sold represented around 15.4 percent of the company’s total share capital.

After the transaction, Danish private equity group Axcel owns around 17.6 percent of the shares, and the Enevoldsen family, which founded the company, owns around 6.2 percent.

Pandora itself will not receive any proceeds from the sales.

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc. and Carnegie Bank acted as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 5.5422 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.