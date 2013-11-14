FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two main shareholders to sell 15 pct of shares in Denmark's Pandora
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

Two main shareholders to sell 15 pct of shares in Denmark's Pandora

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pandora’s two main shareholders will offer about 20 million of its existing shares, representing 15.4 percent of the share capital, to institutional investors, the Danish jewellery maker said on Wednesday.

The price was not disclosed, but if the shares are traded at Wednesday’s closing price of 254.50 Danish crowns each the transaction would be worth around 5.1 billion crowns ($920 million).

After the transaction, Danish private equity group Axcel will own around 17.6 percent of the shares, and the Enevoldsen family, which founded the company, will own around 6.2 percent.

Pandora itself will not receive any proceeds from the share sales.

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities plc. and Carnegie Bank acted as joint bookrunners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
