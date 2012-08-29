FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pandora Media beats on revenue, raises outlook
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Pandora Media beats on revenue, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc reported better-than expected revenue and raised its outlook on strong quarterly advertising sales.

The online streaming music service said on Wednesday revenue jumped 51 percent to $101.3 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It reported a quarterly loss of 3 cents per share versus a loss of 4 cents per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $425 million to $432 million from a range of $420 million to $427 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.