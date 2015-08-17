FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil approves end of Hershey's distribution venture
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil approves end of Hershey's distribution venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade approved the end of a joint venture between Hershey Co and local food processor Pandurata Alimentos SA, a move allowing the maker of Reese’s and Twizzlers to expand independently in Latin America’s largest economy.

According to a post in the government’s official gazette on Monday, Cade said that Hershey’s request to undo the partnership with Pandurata, which owns the Bauducco cookies and cakes brand, poses no risk to free competition in the domestic chocolate market. The decision to end the partnership was announced earlier in the year.

Hershey, which originally had 51 percent of the venture, agreed to acquire the 49 percent stake that Pandurata had of the venture around April. The venture had been created in 2008. The gazette did not have information on the size of the deal.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.