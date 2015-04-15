Panera Bread to sell cafes, increase buyback

April 15 (Reuters) - Bakery cafe operator Panera Bread Co said it would sell and refranchise 73 company-owned cafes and increase its share buyback program to $750 million.

Panera’s shares rose as much as 10.4 percent to $181 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.

Panera said it expects to purchase $500 million in shares within the next twelve months. The company had announced a three-year share buyback program of up to $600 million in June.

The St. Louis-based company recently launched a program called Panera 2.0 in an effort aimed at delivering faster, more accurate service, particularly at peak hours when long lines can drive away customers.

But analysts have said costs related to the program could hurt the company at a time when restaurant margins are feeling the pinch of minimum wage increases and other expenses.

Panera warned in February that 2015 earnings-per-share growth could be flat to down as much as the high-single digit percentages.

The company had previously announced plans to refranchise 50-150 cafes in 2015. As of December 30, it operated 1,880 bakery-cafes in North America.

Through Wednesday’s close, the company’s stock had fallen about 6 percent this year. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)