5 months ago
Panera Bread exploring possible sale - Bloomberg
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 5 months ago

Panera Bread exploring possible sale - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a possible sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The bakery cafe operator is working with advisers to study the options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2oBLnnV

The company's shares rose as much as 10.7 percent to a record high of $290 in midday trading.

Panera Bread, which has a market value of about $6 billion, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

