Panera says 2015 EPS may fall as it works to speed up service

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co on Wednesday warned that 2015 earnings per share could decline as it works to speed up service at its popular bakery cafes, sending shares down 6 percent in extended trading.

St. Louis-based Panera said it expects 2015 diluted earnings per share growth that is flat or possibly mid- to high-single digit percentage points lower from 2014’s earnings per share of $6.64.

Panera, like many of its competitors, is working to push more diners quickly through lines to increase profitability.

McDonald’s Corp is cutting its bloated menus and experimenting with mobile ordering, Starbucks Corp will soon begin testing smaller, express stores in New York City and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc continues to tweak its processes to speed up service.

Panera’s fourth-quarter net income fell 11 percent to $48.5 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was up 2 percent to $672.5 million.

Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months increased 3.3 percent in the latest quarter, slightly more than the 3.1 percent rise analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing “operational friction” that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from existing units.

Panera shares were down $10.36 at $166.12 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)