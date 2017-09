Feb 18 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co gave a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter after blaming inclement weather for hurting customer visits to its bakery cafes.

The news dragged its shares down 1.4 percent in after-hours trade on Tuesday.

The company expects earnings of $1.49 per share to $1.55 per share in the first quarter. It said sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months were down about 2.2 percent in the first 48 days of the period.