FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panera posts profit, Shaich to become sole CEO again in August
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

Panera posts profit, Shaich to become sole CEO again in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported higher first quarter earnings and said sales at its owned established restaurants were up 5 percent so far in April.

Panera also said that Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Ron Shaich will once again serve as the company’s sole CEO starting on Aug. 1, as President and Co-CEO Bill Moreton plans to transition to an executive vice chairman role in order to spend more time on a family matter.

Panera’s net income rose to $48.1 million, or $1.64 per share, in the first quarter, which ended March 26, from $41.2 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.