May 6 (Reuters) - Pang Da Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.:

* Says to issue 2 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds for 2016, with a par value of 100 yuan per share

* Says the bonds with a term of five years

* Says the proceeds will be used for supplement of working capital

