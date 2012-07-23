U.S. prosecutors dealt setback in China economic espionage case

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors had not properly notified China-based Pangang Group Steel Vanadium & Titanium Co Ltd of a criminal indictment over allegations that it conspired to steal trade secrets from chemical giant DuPont.

The opinion on Monday from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco deals a setback to federal prosecutors, as the United States has identified industrial spying as a significant and growing threat to the nation’s prosperity.