U.S. prosecutors dealt setback in China economic espionage case
July 23, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. prosecutors dealt setback in China economic espionage case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled that prosecutors had not properly notified China-based Pangang Group Steel Vanadium & Titanium Co Ltd of a criminal indictment over allegations that it conspired to steal trade secrets from chemical giant DuPont.

The opinion on Monday from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco deals a setback to federal prosecutors, as the United States has identified industrial spying as a significant and growing threat to the nation’s prosperity.

