UPDATE 1-Dai-ichi to buy 40 pct of Indonesia's Panin Life for $337 mln

* Japan life insurers attracted to SE Asia growth prospects

* Dai-ichi has earmarked $3 bln for M&A deals globally (Adds details, background on lfe insurers’ M&A deals)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Panin Life of Indonesia for $337 million, extending its expansion into Southeast Asia’s biggest economy as it hunts for growth overseas.

The deal comes as Japanese life insurers actively seek acquisition opportunities in Southeast Asia, attracted to the region’s low insurance penetration and emerging middle class. Dai-ichi, one of Japan’s top four life insurers, said last month that it was ready to spend 300 billion yen ($3 billion) on M&A deals globally in the next two years.

Shares of Panin Life’s parent PT Panin Financial rose as much as 9.3 percent after the announcement of the deal, which Reuters had flagged late last month.

“The investment in Panin Life is based on the company’s (Dai-ichi‘s) core growth strategy to enhance overseas life insurance operations in the Asia-Pacific region, following its existing businesses in Vietnam, India, Thailand and Australia,” Dai-ichi said in a statement.

“The company will seek to further enhance its overseas life insurance business going forward,” Dai-ichi said.

Dai-ichi is also among the companies that placed a bid for a controlling stake in the life insurance unit of Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month.

Dai-ichi also said it plans to enter a long-term exclusive bancassurance agreement with Panin Bank, subject to authorities’ approval. Bancassurance is an arrangement in which a bank and an insurance firm tie up so that the insurer can sell its products to the bank’s customers.

DEAL TERMS

Under the terms of the agreement, the Japanese insurer will hold a 5 percent stake in Panin Life by acquiring newly issued shares. It will also buy 36.8 percent of the shares in a holding company that will own the rest of Panin Life. The acquisition totals 3.3 trillion rupiah ($336.5 million).

Dai-ichi said it would have seats on the board of Panin Life and the holding company, Panin International.

Insurance M&A deals in Asia rose to a record $30.5 billion last year, according to S&P Capital IQ, and there is at least another $5 billion worth of deals in the pipeline.

Asian insurers trade at a median price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.73, according to Thomson Reuters data, nearly double their peers in the United States and Europe. Buyers have been willing to overlook the relatively expensive insurance stocks for the promise of fast growth.

Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc paid a whopping 9.3 P/B multiple for a 50 percent stake in the insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas.

In another Indonesia insurance deal brewing, PT Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk PT (BNI) has said it plans to sell a stake in its life insurance unit.

Still, steep premiums on Southeast Asian life insurance assets could turn off potential bidders.

“They are getting too expensive and there are not many good targets in the countries we’re interested in,” a top executive at a major Japanese life insurer told Reuters last week, though he added that his company was actively seeking opportunities in the region. The executive declined to be named. ($1 = 99.5650 Japanese yen) ($1 = 9805.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Chris Gallagher)