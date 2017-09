Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pani Teresa Medica SA :

* Says H1 net profit of 1.94 million zlotys versus 1.16 million zlotys

* Says H1 sales at 10.68 million zlotys versus 9.49 million zlotys year ago

* Says H1 EBIT of 2.39 million zlotys versus 1.44 million zlotys in H1 2013