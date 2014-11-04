FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems reports Q3 revenues of 37.4 mln euros, up 13.5 pct
November 4, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems reports Q3 revenues of 37.4 mln euros, up 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Says 9-month revenues growth of 19.9 pct versus same period last year

* Says 9-month EBIT increased by 135.3 pct to 9.4 million euros

* Says for whole fiscal year, expects revenues growth of at least 15 pct and a significant improvement in earnings compared to 2013

* Says in Q3, revenues increased by 13.5 pct to 37.4 million euros, Q3 EBIT increased from 0.04 million euros to 0.8 million euros

* Says 9-month after tax profit of 5.8 million euros, up 283 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

