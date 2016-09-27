Stockbroker Panmure says business activity after Brexit vote "encouraging"

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Stockbroker Panmure Gordon & Co Plc said business activity in the two months after Britain's vote to leave the European Union had been "encouraging", including an initial public offering (IPO) by a technology company on London's junior market.

** The broker said it had completed 29 transactions including nine M&A deals and five IPOs in the first half ended June 30.

** Clients raised more than 600 million pounds ($779 million) from the deals, Panmure said.

** Panmure posted a first-half pretax profit of 0.3 million pounds, compared with a loss of 0.2 million pounds, a year earlier.

** However, the company said that it was "conservative" in its outlook for the rest of the year, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

** Panmure, which advises more than 150 London-listed companies, said market volatility after the June 23 referendum posed significant challenges in the medium term.

** Shares in the company were up 2.17 percent at 45 pence at 0701 GMT.