FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Stockbroker Panmure says business activity after Brexit vote "encouraging"
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

Stockbroker Panmure says business activity after Brexit vote "encouraging"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Stockbroker Panmure Gordon & Co Plc said business activity in the two months after Britain's vote to leave the European Union had been "encouraging", including an initial public offering (IPO) by a technology company on London's junior market.

** The broker said it had completed 29 transactions including nine M&A deals and five IPOs in the first half ended June 30.

** Clients raised more than 600 million pounds ($779 million) from the deals, Panmure said.

** Panmure posted a first-half pretax profit of 0.3 million pounds, compared with a loss of 0.2 million pounds, a year earlier.

** However, the company said that it was "conservative" in its outlook for the rest of the year, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

** Panmure, which advises more than 150 London-listed companies, said market volatility after the June 23 referendum posed significant challenges in the medium term.

** Shares in the company were up 2.17 percent at 45 pence at 0701 GMT.

$1 = 0.7700 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.