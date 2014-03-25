FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Panmure Gordon FY pretax profit on cont. ops. up 95 pct to 1.17 mln stg
March 25, 2014

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon FY pretax profit on cont. ops. up 95 pct to 1.17 mln stg

March 25 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co PLC : * FY profit before tax on continuing operations increased by 95 pct to £1.17M (2012: £0.60M) * 29 pct increase in FY net commission and fee income to £27.32M (2012: £21.22M) * FY earnings per share on continuing operations of 5.36P (2012: 0.21P (restated)) * As 2014 has commenced, we have continued to grow our corporate client list and win further transaction mandates * The board has not recommended a dividend for the year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

