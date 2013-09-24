FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Steep costs drag on Panmure Gordon's profit
September 24, 2013 / 6:38 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Steep costs drag on Panmure Gordon's profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say profit decreased not increased)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British investment bank Panmure Gordon & Co Plc’s first-half profit fell 84 percent, hit by administrative costs associated with a restructuring program it undertook last year.

The 137-year-old bank, which advises over 110 London-listed companies ranging from FTSE-100s to small caps, said it expected pre-bonus operating costs to be lower in the second half of the year after the effects of its restructuring programme kick in.

Pretax profit from continuing operations decreased to 335,000 pounds ($537,100) in the six months ended June from 2.04 million pounds a year earlier.

The Bank’s net commission and fee income rose 16 percent to 13 million pounds, but could not offset a near 40 percent rise in administrative expenses.

“Looking ahead, markets are likely to remain challenging. However, we have an encouraging pipeline of corporate transactions,” said Chief Executive Phillip Wale. ($1 = 0.6237 British pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
