Panasonic: in talks with potential partners to sell part of healthcare unit
#Healthcare
July 31, 2013 / 7:33 AM / 4 years ago

Panasonic: in talks with potential partners to sell part of healthcare unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday it is in talks with various potential partners to sell a part of its healthcare unit, through which it could raise as much as $1 billion.

The Japanese electronics maker, however, said it would like to keep a stake in the healthcare unit.

Panasonic reported a two-third increase in its operating profit in the April-June quarter as it reaps the benefits of shifting away from consumer electronics and into products for businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

