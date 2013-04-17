FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pão de Açúcar asset sale offer eases pricing power concerns -Cade
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

Pão de Açúcar asset sale offer eases pricing power concerns -Cade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA’s proposal to dispose of assets to win regulatory approval for its purchase of the nation’s two biggest home appliance retailers eases concerns that the Brazilian retailer could wield excessive pricing power in the industry, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.

Pão de Açúcar made an unspecified offer to shed assets in order to have the acquisition of chains Ponto Frio and Casas Bahia approved by Cade, said councilor Marcos Paulo Veríssimo at a ruling in Brasilia. Pão de Açúcar agreed to buy both companies in 2009 to form a giant retailer via a complex asset swap valued at about 4 billion reais ($2 billion) at the time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.