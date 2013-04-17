Pão de Açúcar asset sale offer eases pricing power concerns -Cade

April 17 (Reuters) - Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA’s proposal to dispose of assets to win regulatory approval for its purchase of the nation’s two biggest home appliance retailers eases concerns that the Brazilian retailer could wield excessive pricing power in the industry, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.

Pão de Açúcar made an unspecified offer to shed assets in order to have the acquisition of chains Ponto Frio and Casas Bahia approved by Cade, said councilor Marcos Paulo Veríssimo at a ruling in Brasilia. Pão de Açúcar agreed to buy both companies in 2009 to form a giant retailer via a complex asset swap valued at about 4 billion reais ($2 billion) at the time.