FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Pão de Açúcar taps new vice chairman in statute overhaul
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Pão de Açúcar taps new vice chairman in statute overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company changes statutes, bows to Casino’s demands

* Picks Strasser to fill new vice chairman position

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Grupo Pão de Açúcar on Thursday approved the creation of a vice chairman position, in a victory for France’s Casino as it moves to reassert its control of Brazil’s largest diversified retailer.

Stakeholders unanimously elected board member Arnaud Strasser as vice chairman, according to a securities filing. Among the changes in statute was the creation of a corporate governance committee and the removal of a requirement for elected board members to own shares in the company.

Casino, France’s No. 2 retailer, won control of Pão de Açúcar in June, which was until then tightly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and his family. Diniz is Pão de Açúcar’s chairman.

Casino and Diniz fell out last year after the latter tried to merge the company with Carrefour without Casino’s approval. Carrefour is Casino’s archrival in France.

Casino, which first invested in Pão de Açúcar in 1999, is betting on Brazil as a key pillar in its strategy to expand in fast-growing emerging markets at a time of muted consumer spending in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.